Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon amid Opposition uproar over alleged donation theft at Ram Temple

Opposition parties led by the Congress raised the issue of alleged theft of cash and valuables donated by devotees to the Ram Temple, which was vociferously countered by the Treasury benches.

The two sides traded barbs at each other before Chairman C P Radhakrishnan adjourned the proceedings till noon.

Soon after listed papers were laid on the table of the House, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of theft of donations allegedly by members of the Trust formed by the government for the construction and management of Ram Mandir.