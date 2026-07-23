Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as Oppn insists on Pradhan's resignation before NEET discussion

Responding to Kharge, Leader of the House J P Nadda said the Opposition's behaviour was highly irresponsible.

"They neither want any discussion nor let the House function. First, they told us to discuss the paper leak, and the government said we would discuss NEET and all other issues," Nadda said, as the Chairman, C P Radhakrishnan, adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Earlier, when the House proceedings began at 11 am, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready for a discussion on NEET on Thursday itself and the Opposition should not put any condition for holding the debate.

However, Kharge said Pradhan has to resign first before any discussion on the issue can take place.

As both sides continued sloganeering, Radhakrishnan adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Parliament has seen repeated adjournments since the monsoon session commenced on Monday.