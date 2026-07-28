Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar

Opposition MPs, particularly those belonging to the Left parties, demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah come to the House and make a statement on the issue. Treasury benches countered such a demand.

Chairman C P Radhakrishnan called for the listed zero hour mentions to be taken up, but as the ruckus continued, he adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Trouble broke out soon after listed official papers were laid on the table. Opposition MPs were up on their feet seeking to raise the alleged use of brutal force by the police against students protesting the NEET paper leak in the national capital last week.