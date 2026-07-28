Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Tuesday adjourned without conducting any business in the pre-lunch session following an uproar after opposition parties alleged police brutality against students protesting the NEET paper leak in the national capital.
Opposition MPs, particularly those belonging to the Left parties, demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah come to the House and make a statement on the issue. Treasury benches countered such a demand.
Chairman C P Radhakrishnan called for the listed zero hour mentions to be taken up, but as the ruckus continued, he adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.
Trouble broke out soon after listed official papers were laid on the table. Opposition MPs were up on their feet seeking to raise the alleged use of brutal force by the police against students protesting the NEET paper leak in the national capital last week.
They also demanded that Shah should come to the House and explain police actions.
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari wanted to raise a point of order but couldn't do so amid the din.
As the din continued, Radhakrishnan adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.
The Rajya Sabha has been witnessing repeated disruptions since the beginning of the Monsoon session on July 20 over the NEET paper leak issue.