Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Saturday, concluding the Budget session that began on January 28, with Chairman CP Radhakrishnan noting a remarkable 110 per cent productivity and thanking the members for their cooperation.
The session witnessed the passage of several key legislations, including The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, besides the election of Harivansh as the Deputy Chairman for a consecutive term.
Radhakrishnan, in his valedictory remarks, said he was deeply appreciative of the valuable perspectives that enriched the discussions in the House, and underlined that the Budget Session holds the place of primacy as the most consequential in shaping the nation’s growth trajectory.
The Upper House functioned for 157 hours and 40 minutes, achieving a productivity of around 110 per cent during the session.
The Chairman also highlighted that during the special three-day sitting of the House from April 16 to 18, it elected Harivansh as the Deputy Chairman.
"Among the three sessions of Parliament, the Budget Session holds the place of primacy. It is not only the longest of all three sessions but also the most consequential in shaping the nation’s growth trajectory. The budgetary allocations approved, the policies endorsed, and the priorities affirmed during this session have a direct bearing on the life of every citizen of Bharat," Radhakrishnan said.
The session commenced with the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President’s address, spanning over four days, during which 79 Members of this House participated with effusive energy and earnestness. The reply of the Prime Minister to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks brought clarity and context to the many points raised by members across the aisle, he added.
The discussion on the Union Budget 2026–27 was equally incisive and comprehensive, he said, noting that spanning over four days, it witnessed the participation of as many as 97 members.
Besides, the House held substantial discussions on the working of two key ministries of the government, he noted.
Radhakrishnan said, "As many as 50 Private Members’ Bills were introduced during this Session", and highlighted the linguistic diversity of proceedings, noting that on 94 occasions, members spoke in 12 regional languages, included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution.
The chairman said the House also took note of the Suo Moto statements made by the Minister of Commerce and Industry on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement and the Minister of External Affairs regarding the situation in West Asia.
The statement made by the Prime Minister on the ongoing West Asia conflict and the challenges faced by India, especially to meet its energy requirements as a result of it, presented the evolving situation in a proper perspective and underlined the need for a collective resolve of the nation to face it.
Overall, the House functioned for a total of 157 hours and 40 minutes. The productivity of this session stood at 109.87 per cent. During the session, we had the opportunity to raise 117 questions, 446 zero-hour submissions and 207 special mentions, Radhakrishnan said.
"This Session also witnessed the re-election of Harivansh ji as the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha for the third time. The Prime Minister, along with Leaders and Members across the political spectrum, felicitated Harivansh ji on his re-election.
"I appreciate the cooperation extended by all in transacting the business of the House and extend my appreciation to the Deputy Chairman, Harivansh ji and Members on the Panel of Vice-Chairpersons for assisting me in conducting the proceedings of the House," the Chairman said.
He also thanked "the Leader of the House, the Leader of the Opposition, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, the Leaders of various parties and groups and all Hon’ble Members for their kind cooperation", and acknowledged "the untiring efforts of the Secretary-General and his team… in ensuring that the Session runs smoothly".