Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

The session witnessed the passage of several key legislations, including The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, besides the election of Harivansh as the Deputy Chairman for a consecutive term.

Radhakrishnan, in his valedictory remarks, said he was deeply appreciative of the valuable perspectives that enriched the discussions in the House, and underlined that the Budget Session holds the place of primacy as the most consequential in shaping the nation’s growth trajectory.

The Upper House functioned for 157 hours and 40 minutes, achieving a productivity of around 110 per cent during the session.

The Chairman also highlighted that during the special three-day sitting of the House from April 16 to 18, it elected Harivansh as the Deputy Chairman.