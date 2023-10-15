Rajnath Singh to address rallies in Telangana on October 16

HYDERABAD: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address election meetings on October 16 in Telangana. Rajnath Singh will hold meetings in Huzurabad (Karimnagar) and Maheshwar (Rangareddy) tomorrow.

This campaigning gained momentum after the election commission announced dates for the Assembly elections in the state to be held on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

With BJP yet to release its list of candidates in Telangana, Congress on Sunday announced its first list of candidates in the poll-bound state. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kick off the Congress' poll campaign in Telangana on October 18th.

Telangana PCC to launch a Bus Yatra of its top leaders across the state. The bus yatra will also be attended by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will announce the party's manifesto and launch his campaign for the November 30 Assembly polls on Sunday. "BRS manifesto today.

CM KCR, who will reveal the Telangana progress plan for the next five years, will release the BRS manifesto at the Telangana Bhavan. He will explain the complete plan of what BRS is going to do for the welfare and development of the people in the next five years," the party's official posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election. In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came at a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent