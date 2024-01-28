Rajnath Singh conveyed his best wishes to Nitish Kumar and his new cabinet

NEW DELHI: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for taking the oath of office again- this time for the record 9th time.

In a post on X, Singh emphasised the beginning of a new chapter for Bihar, focusing on development and welfare.

"Congratulations to Nitish Kumar on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar and Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha on taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister. My best wishes to this new team to start a new chapter of development and public welfare in Bihar," Rajnath Singh posted on X.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the NDA government formed in Bihar under Nitish Kumar will leave no stone 'unturned' for the development of the state.

"The NDA government formed in Bihar will leave no stone unturned for the development of the state and to fulfil the aspirations of its people. I congratulate Nitish Kumar, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha on taking oath as CM, Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar," he posted.

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth term.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar administered the oath of office at the Raj Bhavan in the state capital.

Along with Kumar, BJP leaders Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary took oath as ministers in the Kumar-led government.

JD(U)'s Vijendra Yadav and Shrawan Kumar also took oath along with HAM's Santosh Kumar Suman and Sumit Kumar Singh who is an independent candidate.

Kumar had earlier in the day resigned as the chief minister, saying "Things were not working well" for him in the 'Mahagathbandhan' and in the opposition bloc INDIA, and staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

Nitish Kumar cited the state of affairs being "not right" under the Mahagathbandhan alliance as his reason for quitting. He said that he has been receiving suggestions from everywhere, including his party workers, and he listened to all of them to come to this decision.

Despite turbulence in state politics, Nitish, whether with the Mahagathbandhan or the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has managed to retain the CM's chair and ensured that his party has not split over his repeated flip-flops.