Rajnath Singh announces cash prizes to Asian Games medalists from Armed Forces

NEW DELHI: Gold medal winners at the Asian Games from the Indian Armed Forces will receive Rs 25 lakh each, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Tuesday.

Those who won silver will get Rs 15 lakh while athletes who bagged bronze will be given Rs 10 lakh each, he said while addressing Asian games champions at the Indian Airforce Auditorium in Delhi.

"In recent Asian Games, we have won a total of 107 medals. Last time, in the 2018 Asian Games, we had won 70 medals. If we look at this journey from 70 medals to 107 medals, in terms of growth, we have seen an increase of about 50 per cent. If we look at the number of medals, we may still be behind three countries, but if we look at our growth rate, then this 50 per cent increase is a big thing in itself," he said.

The government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is also making efforts on a war footing to develop sports culture in India.

"India is taking steps forward to host the Olympic Games in 2036. I have full confidence that with the support of the Government of India, our athletes will take India to the top in the medal tally on the basis of their hard work, dedication and passion," he said.

"The people of our army have always outshine in sports. I think it's because that's the character of a soldier. Be it their duty or their performance, their behaviour is characterized by dedication, discipline, hard work and the desire to do something for their nation, which works equally well in both the playground and the battlefield. This quality in him makes him a hero on the battlefield as well as in the playground," he said.

These same virtues of his are also helping in bringing medals for India in sports. That's why he says that within a soldier, there is a player, and within a player, there is definitely a soldier," the Defence Minister added.