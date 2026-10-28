Rajnath calls for 'zero tolerance' for terror-sponsoring nations in talks with Hegseth

In his wide-ranging talks with Hegseth at Cebu in the Philippines, Singh stressed that the global community must maintain an "uncompromising, zero-tolerance approach" towards nations that support, train, or fund terrorist organisations, according to an Indian readout.

Hegseth reaffirmed the United States' unwavering solidarity and full support to India in its fight against cross-border terrorism and Singh expressed India's "deep appreciation" for the consistent and strong support extended by the US, it said.

The two sides also reviewed the situation in Indo-Pacific and the fast evolving regional security dynamics.

However, the main focus of the talks was learnt to be on taking stock of the progress on implementation of the India-US defence framework pact that was inked in October last year. It has set an ambitious roadmap to further bolster defence partnership between the two strategic partners.

Hegseth and Singh are in Cebu to attend a meeting of a grouping of nations comprising ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member states and some of its dialogue partners.

In a social media post, the defence minister described his talks with Hegseth as "excellent".

"We reviewed the progress of our 10-year India-US Defence Framework, driving strategic convergence across military technology, information sharing, and co-production. Our robust partnership continues to be a cornerstone for a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific," he said.

The US Secretary of War, on his part, said: "Great meeting with Indian Minister of Defence Singh. We celebrated the one-year anniversary of the Framework for our Major Defense Partnership and explored ways to strengthen cooperation."

The defence ministry said both sides noted the robust progression of their foundational security agreements and explored fresh pathways to accelerate operational readiness, technology sharing and defence industrial integration while reflecting on the ongoing collaboration.

"Both leaders also reviewed the progress of the 10-year India-US defence framework and concluded by reaffirming their shared commitment to further elevate the India-US defence relationship to strategic convergence," it said.

"The discussions touched upon advancing military-to-military exchanges, augmenting maritime security collaboration, and integrating robust defence supply chains to further deepen and expand ongoing defence industry collaboration," the defence ministry said.

An American readout said Singh and Hegseth hailed the one-year anniversary of the US-India major defence partnership and "took stock of progress on operational coordination, information sharing, and defense industrial cooperation".