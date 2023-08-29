Rajinikanth pays surprise visit to depot no-4 of BMTC in B'luru

BENGALURU: Actor Rajinikanth recently visited bus depot no-4 of BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

He was seen at the depot in a white kurta and was surrounded by police security. Rajinikanth met his fans and took photos with them.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' is roaring at the box office.

After the release of the film 'Jailer', Rajinikanth is on a long trip to different cities.

Earlier he went to Badrinath Dham, offered prayers to Lord Badri Vishal and also attended Lord Badri Vishal's evening aarti. Then he returned to Ranchi after offering prayers at Rajrappa Temple in Ramgarh.

After that, he visited the holy Chhinnamasta Temple in Jharkhand. Rajinikanth visited Lucknow and met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan.

During his visit to Uttar Pradesh, Rajinikanth also organised a special screening of his film 'Jailer' which was attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. He met Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav at his residence as well. He also paid a visit to Surya Command and interacted with all ranks and families.

He expressed deep gratitude and appreciation for the Indian Army's service to the nation.

The special screening of Rajinikanth's film ‘Jailer’ was held in Lucknow and it was attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. The megastar went to Ayodhya and offered prayers to Lord Hanuman.

Talking about ‘Jailer’, the actor portrays the father of a police officer in the film.

The trailer also demonstrated how a regular individual uses swords and firearms to take out evil men. While Jackie Shroff is very briefly seen in the teaser. Jackie's look portrays a bad character and emanates power and authority. He has a daring and dramatic appearance in the teaser that has the viewers in awe. Interestingly, Jackie shared the screen with Rajnikanth 36 years ago in the film 'Uttar Dakshin’.

'Jailer' is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles. Not only that, the makers have roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film.