Rajinikanth meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath at his Lucknow residence

LUCKNOW: Actor Rajinikanth has met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow. The actor arrived in the city on Friday night for the screening of his film 'Jailer', which was attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth expressed his excitement about the kind of positive response his film is getting from the audience and its success.

"... It's God's blessing that the movie is becoming a hit," he told ANI. Earlier, Rajinikanth was in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He also visited the famous Chhinnamasta Temple in the state on Friday and offered prayers. He spent an hour meditating at 'Yagoda Ashram' in Ranchi. This was followed by his meeting with Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan.

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya praised the actor for his acting skills and said, "I also got a chance to watch a film titled 'Jailer'. I had watched Rajinikanth's many films and he is such a talented actor that even though there is not much content in the movie still he with his performance, he increases the importance of the film." 'Jailer,' which was released in theatres on August 10, has grabbed the box office by storm. In India, the film's eight-day total collection stood at Rs 235.65 crore (as of August 17). The film was released in several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Rajinikanth plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in 'Jailer'. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff are in important cameos.