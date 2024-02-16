‘Rajdhani Files’ reflects Jagan’s conspiracies against Amaravati: Naidu

AMARAVATI: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday claimed that the movie ‘Rajdhani Files’ reflects the conspiracies of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to destroy the capital Amaravati.

The former chief minister claimed that Jagan misused the official machinery to resort to violence against those who participated in Amaravati agitation.

“The capital city has fallen victim to the conspiracies hatched by Jagan and the cruelty of the YSRCP. 'Rajadhani Files' projected the hardships faced by people who made many sacrifices for the capital city,” Naidu posted on ‘X’.

The TDP supremo said since the movie presented the facts, Jagan wanted to stop its screening.

"Jagan made every effort to stop the screening of this movie but the court has successfully checked his game plan and allowed its release,” he said referring to Andhra Pradesh High Court’s orders giving green signal for the film’s screening in theatres.

Naidu called upon the Telugus to watch the movie in theatres to know the ground reality. The TDP leader remarked that Jagan's show has come to an end, the real show starts now.

He alleged Jagan in the capacity of the chief minister adopted a vengeful attitude towards the region and that too the capital Amaravati and totally destroyed it. Terming it a historical misery, Naidu said Jagan instigated castes against each other and resorted to false propaganda.

Screening of ‘Rajdhani Files’ began following the High Court Order. The movie was originally scheduled to be released on February 15 but the court had given an interim stay.

After going through records submitted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) relating to the censor certification for the movie, the High Court allowed its screening.

MLC and YSRCP general secretary Lella Appi Reddy had filed the petition, seeking a stay on the movie by contending that it was defamatory against Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and other leaders and related to the proposal of three capitals, which was sub-judice.

The petitioner alleged that the movie is being released just before the elections to malign the present government and the chief minister.

Written and directed by Bhanu and produced by Telugu One Productions, Rajdhani Files features new actors Akilan and Veena in the lead.

Kantamaneni Ravi Shankar, who had contested as TDP rebel candidate from Avanigadda constituency in 2019 elections, has produced the movie along with Himabindu.