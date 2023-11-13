Rajasthan: Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal celebrates Diwali at home in Bikaner

BIKANER: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal celebrated Diwali at his residence in the Bikaner district of Rajastha. Meghwal, along with his wife, Pana Devi, lit diyas at home and created Rangoli with his family members.

"I wish all the countrymen the great festival of Diwali and a bright, glorious and prosperous life," the minister said. People across the country celebrated Diwali on Sunday, transcending religious and cultural barriers by decorating houses with 'diyas', rangolis, and flowers, raising spirits during the festival of lights.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent his Diwali morning with Indian Army soldiers in Himachal Pradesh's Lepcha and extended festival greetings to the people of the country. Addressing a gathering of soldiers at Lepcha, PM Modi extended his warm wishes to the security personnel posted at the borders and told them, "In the last 30-35 years, there has not been a single Diwali that I have not celebrated with you".

"I come and celebrate Diwali every year with our Army personnel. It is said that Ayodhya is where Lord Ram is, but for me, Ayodhya is where Indian Army personnel are. My festival is where you are," PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, he greeted people on Diwali and wished them joy, prosperity and health. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the festive occasion.

President Murmu also met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar along with his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, and Union Minister Smriti Irani at Rashtrapati Bhavan. On the occasion of Diwali, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the wife and family members of his former deputy Manish Sisodia at the residence of Minister Atishi and conveyed his Diwali greetings.

On the occasion of the festival of lights, Ayodhya organised a grand Deepotsav and illuminated over 22.23 lakh 'Diyas' (earthen lamps) to celebrate the festival of lights. The temple town set a new Guinness world record by lighting over 22.23 lakh 'Diyas' (earthen lamps) during 'Deepotsav 2023' and broke its previous world record of 15.76 lakh Diyas lit last year on Diwali eve.

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees queued up to offer their prayers at the Murugan Temple in Chennai's Vadapalani on the occasion of Diwali. People also thronged other major temples in the state during the day.

Chennai city police had issued guidelines, including a two-hour duration to burst crackers.