Rajasthan records 20.51% voter turnout till 10 am in final phase of urban local body polls

According to State Election Commission data, Dhorimanna municipality in Balotra district recorded the highest turnout of 44.38 per cent till 10 am, while Udaipur Municipal Corporation registered the lowest at 12.06 per cent.

EVM-related glitches were reported at some polling booths in Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Pushkar and a few other places in Rajasthan on Friday during the initial hours of voting in the second and final phase of the urban local body elections.

The malfunctioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) also led to disruptions and protests at some places.

Polling began at 7 am for 147 urban local bodies, with more than 87 lakh voters eligible to decide the fate of 18,266 candidates. Voting will continue till 6 pm.