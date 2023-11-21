Rajasthan polls: Shah accuses Congress, Gehlot govt of being 'anti-backward class'

JAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused the Congress party and the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan of being ''anti-backward class''.

Addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Rajasthan's Khairthal in Alwar district, the senior BJP leader said the Congress in Rajasthan has worked to appease its vote bank.

''Congress party and Gehlot government are anti-backward class. For many years, the Congress party opposed the report of the Mandal Commission and the Congress party did not give constitutional recognition to the Backward Classes Commission,'' Shah said.

He said it was the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre that gave constitutional recognition to the Backward Classes Commission.

Shah said the Modi government has given 27 per cent reservation to the backward classes in all education systems of the Centre.

Today, 27 per cent of the ministers in the Narendra Modi government are from backward classes and the Centre has worked to advance the backward classes Voting for the Assembly elections in the state will be held on November 25 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.