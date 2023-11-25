Rajasthan polls: Nearly 25 per cent voter turnout till 11 am

JAIPUR: Nearly 25 per cent of the electorate cast their votes in the first four hours of voting in Rajasthan on Saturday.

Polling in 199 assembly constituencies in the state began at 7 am.

The voting percentage till 11 am was 24.74, an official said.

Till 11 am, the highest polling of 38.56 per cent was recorded in the Kaman assembly constituency and 34.08 per cent in Tijara, the official said.

Voting will continue till 6 pm.

On Saturday, polling is being held in 199 out of the 200 assembly constituencies in the state.

More than 5.25 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,862 candidates in these 199 seats.

Polling in the Karanpur assembly constituency in Sriganganagar has been postponed due to the death of the Congress candidate. The votes will be counted on December 3.