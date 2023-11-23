Rajasthan polls: Amit holds mega roadshows in Chittorgarh, Nathdwara

RAJSAMAND (Rajasthan): On the last day of campaigning for the Rajasthan assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held mega roadshows in Chittorgarh and Nathdwara constituencies of the poll-bound state on Thursday.





Amit Shah was welcomed by a huge crowd of supporters, showering flowers and cheering his motorcade.





Rajasthan is set for assembly polls on November 25, with votes to be counted on December 3. Addressing a press conference in Jaipur earlier today, Amit Shah exuded confidence in his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), winning the assembly elections.

"In the last 6 months, I have been visiting Rajasthan. I have covered the entire state, and I want to say with confidence that the next government in Rajasthan will be formed by the BJP. There is a mood of change among the people in every corner of Rajasthan," Shah said.

The Union Home Minister also criticized the ruling Congress government in Rajasthan, alleging that communal clashes took place in the state with planned strategies, and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot failed to take any concrete action against the rioters due to 'vote bank' politics.

Of the 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan, 199 will be contested on November 25, as elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of the Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. Gehlot assumed the CM position with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.







