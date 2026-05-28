Rajasthan HC acquits Asaram of gang rape charges, upholds life term in minor rape case

The court directed Asaram to surrender in view of the conviction. he is currently out on temporary bail, which was extended by seven days on Monday.

The High Court also upheld convictions under several other provisions, including Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 370(4) (trafficking), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 354(A) (sexual harassment) of the IPC, along with Sections 7/8 of the POCSO Act and Section 23 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The bench further upheld his conviction under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 34 of the POCSO Act.