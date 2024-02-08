Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari presents interim Budget

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari started presenting a vote on account (interim Budget) in the assembly on Thursday.

A full Budget for 2024-25 will be presented in July.

Under Article 116 of the Constitution, a vote on account is presented to meet essential government expenditure for a limited period until the Budget is approved.

It is granted for a few months for an amount equivalent to one-sixth of the total estimation.