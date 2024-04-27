Rajasthan: Congress suspends ex-MLA, ex- state unit secretary for anti-party activities

JAIPUR: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Friday suspended Ameen Khan, former MLA of Sheo Assembly constituency in Rajasthan, and Balendu Singh Shekhawat, former Secretary of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee from the party for 6 years with immediate effect after complaints of indiscipline and anti-party activities.

"Taking note of the complaints from Barmer Lok Sabha candidate, Ummedaram Beniwal of indiscipline and anti-party activities. Ameen Khan, former MLA, Sheo Assembly has been suspended from the party for 6 years with immediate effect," said a press release issued by the AICC.

"Taking note of the complaints from Jalore Lok Sabha candidate, Vaibhav Gehlot and District Congress Committee, Jalore President of indiscipline and anti-party activities. Balendu Singh Shekhawat, former Secretary, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee has been suspended from the party for 6 years with immediate effect," said the AICC press note informing the action against Balendu Singh Shekhawat.

Both the Lok Sabha constituencies were among the 13 seats that went to polls on Friday.

Rajasthan has 25 Lok Sabha constituencies. Polling in the first 12 seats was held in the first phase on April 19.

Results are expected to be declared on June 4.