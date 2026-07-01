Rajasthan: 8 killed, 24 injured as bus catches fire after ramming truck in Dausa

Another victim told PTI, "Me, my son and my wife were sleeping when the bus suddenly crashed into a truck moving ahead of it. We were seated just behind the driver, and I don't know if he dozed off.

"The impact threw my wife out of the window, and she got stuck on the side of the bus that soon caught fire. She was burnt alive in front of my eyes."

One of the two persons who died of head injuries has been identified as Dharmendra, and the identities of the other deceased are being ascertained, Additional SP Shankar Lal said.

Firemen, police and the local administration carried out a rescue operation after bringing the flames under control, Lal said.

Dausa MP Murari Lal Meena, who reached the spot, told PTI Videos, "I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured, and peace for the departed souls. Eight charred bodies have been shifted to the district hospital, and efforts are underway to identify them. The entire administration is working to help the affected families?"