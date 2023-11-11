Raj: Minor girl allegedly raped by sub-inspector in Dausa, BJP attacks Gehlot govt

DAUSA: A minor girl was allegedly raped by a police sub-inspector in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Friday, police said.

According to ASP Dausa Bajrang Singh, the accused has been identified as Bhupendra.

A case has been registered into the matter, and the accused has been arrested.

The incident has sparked public outrage.

Visuals from Dausa showed a large number of people protesting outside Rahuwas police station in the Lalsot area.

On Friday, BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena reached the police station in the Lalsot area, where hundreds of angry protestors were seen chanting slogans against the police and Gehlot government.

In a post on X, Meena wrote, "There is huge anger among the people over the incident of rape of a 7-year-old Dalit girl by a policeman in Lalsot. I have reached the spot to help the victim get justice to the innocent child. The police, which has become autocratic due to the incompetence of the Ashok Gehlot government, is not desisting from committing atrocities even on a sensitive occasion like elections." Later speaking on the matter, Meena told ANI, "I have come here to help the girl. The sub-inspector has been arrested. For me, elections come afterwards, and my first priority will be giving the family justice. It is a shameful incident."

Expressing anger over the issue, BJP spokesman Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Humanity has been shamed once again in Rajasthan's Dausa, where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had recently gone. A four-year-old girl has been raped by a sub-inspector in the Rajasthan police. When the father goes to file a case at the police station, he is beaten up...Today even 'Rakshak' has become 'Bhakshak."

Further investigation into the matter is underway.