Raj Cong like a cricket team whose batters spent 5 yrs trying to run out each other: Modi

JAIPUR: Amid the World Cup fever in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Rajasthan Congress is like a cricket team whose batters spent five years trying to run out each other.

Addressing a public meeting in Churu district in support of BJP candidate Rajendra Rathore from Taranagar constituency, Modi exhorted people to vote for the party in the upcoming Rajasthan polls to ensure rapid development of the state.

"In cricket, a batter comes and scores runs for his team. But there is so much infighting within the Congress that instead of scoring runs, its leaders spent five years trying to run out each other," he said, referring to the power tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

His remarks came shortly before the Indian cricket team was to take on Australia in the World Cup final at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

"The Congress and development are each other's enemies and will remain enemies," Modi said.

"The relationship between good intentions and the Congress is the same as that between light and darkness. What will be the intention of a government that gobbles up money for drinking water," he asked, alluding to the alleged Jal Jeevan Mission scam in Rajasthan.

Modi said if the BJP is voted to power in Rajasthan, it will throw out all corrupt people and the state will witness rapid development.

"India is setting new records and achieving new feats in every field. Take any field, India is doing wonders. There is enthusiasm all around and there is confidence that we will make India a developed country by 2047," he said.

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3