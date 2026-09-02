Rain sweeps Delhi; more predicted towards evening

Vasant Kunj, Malviya Nagar, Palam, Qutub Institutional Area, Greater Kailash, Laxmi Nagar and Dwarka were among the places which saw rain.

The IMD issued a red alert for all parts of Delhi except the southwest district, forecasting thunderstorms with light to moderate rain and winds of up to 40 kmph, with heavy rain likely at isolated places during the next few hours.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi, between 8.30 am and 11.30 am, Chhatarpur recorded the highest rainfall at 18.5 mm, followed by Janakpuri at 2 mm.

Lodi Road, Ayanagar, Palam, and Ridge stations received little to no rain during the period.