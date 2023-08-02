Rain likely in several states till August 6

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Odisha and Chhattisgarh are expected to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfalls on Wednesday while Madhya Pradesh is likely to encounter such intense rainfall on Thursday.

The weather forecast agency further predicted that from Thursday (August 3) to August 6, Northwest India may also experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. However, peninsular India is expected to witness subdued rainfall activity over the next five days.

In the bulletin issued on Wednesday, IMD also said that currently, there is squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph prevailing over the North Bay of Bengal and the adjoining coasts of Bangladesh and West Bengal.

However, this is expected to decrease to 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph from the afternoon to night of Wednesday.

Additionally, the sea conditions are currently rough to very rough over the North Bay of Bengal and the adjoining coasts of Bangladesh, West Bengal, and North Odisha. However, from Wednesday afternoon, the sea conditions are likely to become rough to moderate, with gradual improvement expected thereafter.

According to IMD, in the upcoming days, various regions in India are expected to experience varying degrees of rainfall.

In Odisha, light to moderate rainfall is anticipated at most places, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the state and isolated extremely heavy rainfall over north Odisha on Wednesday whole, on Thursday, heavy rainfall is likely in isolated places.

“Light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places in Gangetic West Bengal, with isolated heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Similarly, Jharkhand is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at most places, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday,” said the IMD.

Moving on to Bihar, light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with isolated heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Meanwhile, in Chhattisgarh, light to moderate rainfall is anticipated at most places, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the state on Wednesday and Thursday.

Extremely heavy rainfall is predicted over north Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, with heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday.

In East Madhya Pradesh, light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places during Wednesday and Friday. West Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at most places on Wednesday and Thursday, with extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday and heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected on Friday.

The IMD further predicted that East Uttar Pradesh is likely to get light to moderate rainfall at most places on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by heavy rainfall during Friday ( August 4) to August 6.

In the coming days, Northwest India is also expected to experience light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall in certain regions.

“Uttarakhand is likely to encounter this rainfall from Wednesday (August 2) to August 6, while Himachal Pradesh will experience it from Thursday (August 3) to August 6. Punjab, Haryana, and East Rajasthan are expected to have this rainfall from Thursday to Saturday,” said the IMD.

Additionally, there is a possibility of isolated very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand from Wednesday to Saturday.

In West India, light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Konkan, Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra for the next four days.

The IMD said that South India is likely to witness light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka from Wednesday to Friday. However, the remaining regions of South India are expected to experience subdued rainfall activity during this period.