Rain lashes several parts of Delhi

NEW DELHI: The national capital experienced a sudden change in weather as rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Tuesday evening.

The brief spell of rain gave some relief to the commuters who have been facing the scorching heat in April.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that the temperature in Delhi is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celsius in the coming 2-3 days adding that there is a possibility of light rain on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, IMD Senior Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said that in the next 4-5 days, the temperature can reach 44 degrees Celsius in Eastern India.

"In Delhi, our estimate is that the temperature is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celsius in the coming 2-3 days. After this, it may increase slowly by 1-2 degrees and with it, there is a possibility of light rain tomorrow...At present, if you talk about Eastern India, the temperature has reached 44 degrees Celsius in 1-2 stations. In the next 4-5 days, the temperature can reach 44 degrees Celsius in Eastern India, and in Northwest India, there is no hope of it being near 40 or more than 41 degrees Celsius ," Kumar said.

Naresh Kumar, senior scientist at IMD, Delhi said that the heatwave situation is currently prevailing in East India and it is expected that in the coming 4-5 days the heatwave will continue in some States.