Rain disrupts road connectivity in Himachal, 313 roads shut; more showers likely till Aug 18

Dhaulakuan recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 80.5 mm since Tuesday evening, followed by Jatton Barrage at 67 mm, Dharamshala 57.2 mm, Palampur 54.6 mm, Paonta Sahib 50.8 mm, Bajaura 37 mm and Nahan 26.5 mm.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 313 roads, 65 water supply schemes and 112 transformers were affected across the state on Wednesday afternoon.

Mandi was the worst hit with 117 blocked roads, followed by Chamba with 74, Kullu 60, Shimla 36, Sirmaur 13, Kangra five and Una four. Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti reported closure of two roads each.