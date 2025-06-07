Railways to phase out Vande Bharat chair car trains, focus on sleeper variants

CHENNAI: The Indian Railways is planning to soon halt producing Vande Bharat Express trains with only seating (chair cars) and shift its focus to sleeper coach variants designed for long-distance overnight journeys, according to Daily Thanthi.

An official from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) said they have a target of completing the production of 11 more Vande Bharat trains with chair cars. After that, chair car production will be discontinued, and the focus will shift to trains with sleeping facilities.

BEML in Bengaluru and ICF in Perambur jointly began producing sleeper coach variants of Vande Bharat trains, with production completed in August last year. The prototype train is expected to be handed over to the Railway Board soon.

“The Railway Board has ordered the manufacture of 97 Vande Bharat trains. Of these, 86 trains have been prepared and delivered. In the financial year 2025–26, by April next year, the remaining 11 chair car trains will be delivered to the board,” the ICF official added.