Switch off charging points in trains between 11 pm and 5 am: Railway Board reiterates 2014 order

“Recently, an instance has occurred in SER (South Eastern Railway) wherein onboard staff did not switch off the mobile charging points during the aforesaid period. Subsequently, during charging, a passenger's power bank exploded with smoke,” the board said in its letter dated October 26.

“In view of the above, all Zonal Railways are advised to issue necessary instructions to all concerned staff to ensure strict compliance for mobile charging points to invariably remain switched off from 11 pm to 5 am,” it stated, adding that no exception should be made on this account.

It has further directed the zones to suitably train the concerned staff to ensure effective implementation and compliance with these instructions.

“Further, surprise inspections should be conducted at both the officers’ and supervisors’ levels to ensure strict compliance with these instructions,” it said.

In June 2014, the Railway Board decided for the first time to switch off electrical socket points in trains on the recommendation of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), following a fire incident in 2013 in an AC 3-tier coach of the Hazur Sahib Nanded–KSR Bengaluru Express in the Bengaluru division of the South Western Railway zone.

“The CRS, Southern Circle, in his report, has recommended that in air-conditioned coaches, power points provided for charging mobile phones and laptops should be switched off between 10 pm and 6 am,” the board said in its 2014 letter.

It added, “In this regard, it is advised that power points provided for charging mobile phones and laptops in AC coaches should be switched off between 11 pm and 5 am, taking safety into consideration and for passengers’ convenience. Railways have also been advised to provide stickers in all AC coaches at specified locations to inform passengers of the restriction.”