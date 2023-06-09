Railways prohibit loco pilots from using mobile while driving

CHENNAI: After the Odisha train tragedy, the railway administration is taking various precautionary measures to ensure safety during the journey.

In this regard, according to a recent order, loco pilots are barred from using cell phones and smart watches while on duty . Also, the loco pilots are prohibited to keep their mobile phones near by while operating the trains and the railways would be monitoring it.

Also, the attention and driving skills of the loco pilots will also be monitored regularly.