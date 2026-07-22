Railways extends 3 per cent fare discount on Rail One app bookings till March 2027

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Railways has extended the 3 per cent fare concession for passengers booking unreserved tickets through the Rail One app till March 31, 2027, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
This initiative is a part of its efforts to promote cashless digital transactions and reduce queues at railway stations.
The 3 per cent fare concession will be available for passengers booking unreserved tickets through Rail One by making payments via UPI, debit card, credit card or net banking.
The Railways has also extended the 3 per cent cashback offered on ticket purchases made through R-Wallet till August 24, 2028.
Rail One integrates the services of various railway apps, including UTS and NTES, enabling passengers to access multiple services through a single platform.
Through the app, passengers can book reserved tickets, unreserved tickets, platform tickets and season tickets.
It also allows users to check train arrival and departure timings and register complaints regarding defects in train coaches and railway stations.