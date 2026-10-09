Railways cancels select Mail, Express trains arriving at New Delhi, Nizamuddin stations on Oct 10

According to a circular, trains departing from their originating stations after 2 pm on October 9 and scheduled to arrive at New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10 will be cancelled at their originating stations.

"All Mail/Express trains starting at source after 14:00 Hrs today, ie, 9th Oct which are reaching New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station on 10th October from 04:00 to 14:00 hrs be cancelled at source," the circular read.

The Railways cited unexpected road traffic between the two stations as the reason for the cancellations.

The Cockroach Janata Party has announced a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The city police have urged the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to shut 57 metro stations to scupper the movement of youths who may be coming to join the protest.