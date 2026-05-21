Railway minister Vaishnaw reviews security after probe into recent train fires hints foul play

"It was noted during the meeting that in the last few days, the involvement of anti-social elements has emerged during the initial probe into multiple incidents, including some recent fire incidents," a press note from the Railway Ministry said.

It added that Vaishnav carried out extensive consultations with field officers from across the country in the presence of senior officials in the national capital.

The RPF is actively probing the fires, officials said, adding that in several cases, prompt and proactive action by the railways helped avert major eventualities.