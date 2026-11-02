Railway Minister flags off Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express

He also announced that the next Vande Bharat Sleeper train for Karnataka will originate from Bengaluru, connect various parts of North Karnataka towards Hubballi and then proceed towards Pune and Mumbai.

Officials said the inaugural special train, comprising a 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper rake that departed from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT), Bengaluru, is scheduled to reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, at 6.15 am on Monday.

Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, H D Kumaraswamy, Ministers of State V Somanna and Shobha Karandlaje, Members of Parliament Tejasvi Surya, P C Mohan and C N Manjunath, among others were present.

The South Western Railway said while the train's regular services will commence from November 2 in the Mumbai-Bengaluru direction and November 3 in the return direction.

Train No. 27652 from Bengaluru to Mumbai will operate six days a week, except Mondays. It will depart SMVT Bengaluru at 7.45 pm and reach CSMT Mumbai at 11.55 am the following day.

In the return direction, Train No. 27651 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 8.10 pm and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at noon the next day. The service will operate six days a week, except Tuesdays.