Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces over 100 special trains for Onam 2026

When will the trains operate?

In 2026, the 10-day Onam celebrations will begin on August 16 and conclude on August 26.

Hence, the special trains are planned to operate throughout the Onam festival period to cater to the anticipated surge in passenger demand.

It said the initiative reaffirms the Railways' commitment to providing safe, convenient and comfortable travel during one of Kerala's most significant festive seasons and is in line with the Prime Minister's vision for the development of Railway network in Kerala.