National

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces over 100 special trains for Onam 2026

Addressing a press conference, the Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, said the move is aimed at meeting the travel requirements of people travelling to their hometowns during Kerala's biggest festival
(L) Image of train used for representative image (R) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
(L) Image of train used for representative image (R) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Updated on

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Railways will shortly notify more than 100 special train services for passengers travelling during the Onam festival, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Monday (July 6).

Addressing a press conference, the Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, said the move is aimed at meeting the travel requirements of people travelling to their hometowns during Kerala's biggest festival.

When will the trains operate?

In 2026, the 10-day Onam celebrations will begin on August 16 and conclude on August 26.

Hence, the special trains are planned to operate throughout the Onam festival period to cater to the anticipated surge in passenger demand.

It said the initiative reaffirms the Railways' commitment to providing safe, convenient and comfortable travel during one of Kerala's most significant festive seasons and is in line with the Prime Minister's vision for the development of Railway network in Kerala.

Special trains
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Onam 2026
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in