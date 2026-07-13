Railway Board seeks zones' inputs on CAG findings on dirty toilets, coach cleanliness

A report titled "Sanitation in Long Distance Trains in Indian Railways" for the period from 2018-19 to 2022-23 was tabled in the parliament on August 20, 2025, which made several observations on poor sanitation practices in trains while expressing dissatisfaction with railway’s response on various points.

The CAG sought detailed evidence and statistics from the Railway Board to substantiate several claims made by zonal railways in support of their claim of the effective functioning of Clean Train Station (CTS) and On Board Housekeeping Service (OBHS) scheme among other measures.