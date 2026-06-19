Vaishnaw reviews station masters' challenges to ensure safer, passenger-centric operation

The minister, along with officials, deliberated on a comprehensive framework aimed at empowering station masters to ensure safer, more efficient and passenger-centric railway operations at the meeting held on Thursday.

"During the review, detailed discussions were held to identify operational and administrative challenges faced by station masters in their day-to-day working and to develop solutions to strengthen their effectiveness," the ministry stated.

It added, "The meeting also discussed strengthening the role of station masters. In addition, proposals relating to enhanced administrative and operational powers, improved career progression avenues and greater opportunities to rise to higher levels of management were reviewed." To address growing operational requirements, discussions were focused on the provision of additional station masters in multi-track and high-density sections where traffic levels and operational complexity have increased significantly.