Vaishnaw reviews station masters' challenges to ensure safer, passenger-centric operation

NEW DELHI: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a review meeting with senior railway officials to discuss issues and challenges faced by over 6,000 station masters across the country, according to a statement issued on Friday.
The minister, along with officials, deliberated on a comprehensive framework aimed at empowering station masters to ensure safer, more efficient and passenger-centric railway operations at the meeting held on Thursday.
"During the review, detailed discussions were held to identify operational and administrative challenges faced by station masters in their day-to-day working and to develop solutions to strengthen their effectiveness," the ministry stated.
It added, "The meeting also discussed strengthening the role of station masters. In addition, proposals relating to enhanced administrative and operational powers, improved career progression avenues and greater opportunities to rise to higher levels of management were reviewed." To address growing operational requirements, discussions were focused on the provision of additional station masters in multi-track and high-density sections where traffic levels and operational complexity have increased significantly.
"The need for expeditious filling of vacancies in the station master cadre was also reviewed, with emphasis on treating these vacancies on priority," the ministry said.
Officials said the ministry is also deliberating upon introducing mobile app-based paperless working for station masters and developing an integrated Station Management System that would enable better coordination among various railway departments and facilitate faster resolution of passenger-related issues at stations.
To enable quicker resolution of local issues and improve passenger convenience, proposals relating to enhancement of financial powers of station masters were reviewed, they added.
Station masters' unions have been holding protests for the past several months to press their demands for zero vacancies and the rationalisation of duty hours.
According to them, infrastructure expansion has significantly increased their responsibilities, while vacant positions have further added to their challenges.
Recently, members of the Northern Railway Station Masters Union attended duty wearing protest badges in support of these demands.
"At many stations, station masters work 12-hour shifts, which are mentally exhausting and increase the risk of human error. Rationalising their duty hours is essential for the safety of passengers as well as train operations," said Suneer Aima, zonal president of the All India Station Master Association, Northern Railway.