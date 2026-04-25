Female loco pilot alleges sexual assault by senior, seeks justice

The incident occurred on September 13 last year during an examination for an orientation course. Based on an initial complaint from the woman, the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) recommended merely transferring and issuing a warning to the accused officer.

"The Chief Loco Inspector, T Selvaraj, allegedly touched her head, shoulder, thigh, hip and lip," the ICC said while recording the woman's statement.

However, the woman, in her appeal before the Salem Divisional Railway Manager, said, "The incident was never mere touching or physical contact towards me. Rather, it constituted aggravated sexual harassment and assault with intent to outrage my modesty, as defined under Sections 74 and 75 of the BNS." In her initial complaint, the woman had alleged that after finding her alone during the examination for the orientation course, Selvaraj allegedly sexually assaulted her. Based on this, the Salem Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer appointed the ICC.