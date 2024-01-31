Rahul's vehicle pelted with stones in Malda, alleges Congress leader Adhir

MALDA: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday alleged that the vehicle of fellow Lok Sabha member and former party president, Rahul Gandhi, was pelted with stones during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The West Bengal Congress president said someone from the crowd lobbed stones in the direction of Rahul's vehicle.

Visuals on social media showed the rear windscreen of the Wayanad MP's vehicle smashed after the yatra reached Malda, which is considered a Congress stronghold.

Speaking to the reporters, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Maybe someone from the crowd, at the back, pelted a stone at Rahul-ji's vehicle. The police are looking into the matter. A lot can happen due to overlooking. This is a small incident but someone could have been injured."

This is not the first time the Congress has alleged untoward incidents during the ongoing yatra in West Bengal where the TMC is in power.

Last week, the Congress Leader in Lok Sabha said the Yatra has been at the receiving end of challenges whether it be in BJP-ruled states or Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal.

"Nyay yatra has been targeted since the beginning. In Manipur, Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to hold a public meeting where we wanted to. We had to conduct this meeting on a private property outside Manipur. In Assam, many police personnel attacked the yatra on orders from the government. In West Bengal, we requested permission to hold a meeting in Siliguri but it was denied," Chowdhury had said.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was flagged off at Imphal on January 14 and will conclude in Mumbai on March 20.