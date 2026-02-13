Rahul's conduct remained anarchic, undemocratic in the first leg of Budget session: BJP

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that the way Congress members behaved during the session at the behest of Gandhi made it clear that he does not believe in any "democratic process, democratic probity, constitutional decorum and rules" of the House.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) will do what he likes... It is a matter of concern that Rahul Gandhi's entire conduct is now becoming anarchic," the BJP MP said.

Prasad alleged that the "entire political conduct" of Gandhi is now becoming an "embodiment of anarchy" with the Congress leader showing no respect for "norms, parliamentary procedures, constitutional proprietary and democratic traditions" during the session.

"The BJP strongly condemns this rampant anarchic, undemocratic and politically uncivilised behaviour of Rahul Gandhi," the former Union minister said.

"Gandhi has not become the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha with his ability or talent. Since he has become the LoP, he should learn a bit," he added.