"Rahul will need 'Congress Dhundho Yatra' after June 4": Shah in UP

SITAPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said the Wayanad MP started his party's campaign with "Bharat Jodo Yatra" that will end with a "Congress Dhoondho Yatra," after June 4 (counting day.) "The shehzade (prince) of ghamandia INDI Alliance started his election campaign with Bharat Jodo Yatra but after June 4 (counting day) it will end with a 'Congress Dhoondho Yatra'," Amit Shah said while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur.

"In the first two phases, Congress is nowhere, while Narendra Modi has made a century and taken a lead in the '400 race' (race to 400 seats)," he said. "In the first two phases of elections, the Congress party is not even visible with binoculars, whereas Modi ji has made a century and taken a lead in the '400 seats race'," he added.

The Home Minister launched an attack on the Congress and blamed the Congress for doing appeasement politics. "The Congress party does the politics of appeasement, the Samajwadi Party does the politics of appeasement. By bringing the report of Ranganath Mishra and Sachar committee, the Congress had given reservation to the Muslims as part of a conspiracy," Shah added.

The Congress is contesting elections for Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha seats in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. As per the seat agreement between the Samajwadi Party and Congress in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress will contest 17 seats and the Samajwadi Party the remaining 63 seats in the electorally crucial state.

Uttar Pradesh sends a maximum of 80 seats to the Lok Sabha. The polling in the state is happening in all seven phases. The counting is scheduled for June 4. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP emerged triumphant, securing 62 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, supplemented by two seats clinched by its ally Apna Dal (S).

Mayawati's BSP managed to secure 10 seats, while Akhilesh Yadav's SP garnered five. Conversely, the Congress party secured only one seat. Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases till June 1 and votes will be counted on June 4.