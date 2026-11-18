Speaking at a fireside chat at Columbia University, the former Congress chief expressed optimism about the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, saying "we have an alliance" and "we are in a pretty good position" but the "big question over the vote chori business remains".

The BJP accused the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha of attempting to tarnish India's image on foreign soil. The ruling party alleged that his remarks on the country's economy, democracy and electoral system were aimed at undermining its global standing.

BJP chief Nitin Nabin said Gandhi raised questions about all of the country’s constitutional institutions, which was ironic coming from those who frequently invoked democracy and yet were responsible for its greatest subversions.

"Global financial institutions — such as the World Bank, the IMF, and others — recognise India’s growth, acknowledging that despite global instability, India is the fastest-growing nation. I suspect that the 'disaster' actually resides within his (Gandhi's) own mind — perhaps because his family, his party, and he himself have failed to grow, he chooses to label the economy a disaster," Nabin told reporters.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Gandhi had made "false statements" and "baseless allegations" during his visit to Columbia University and accused him of having a "sinister design" to weaken India's international image. Several state-level BJP leaders hit out at Gandhi too.

The Congress came to Gandhi's defence, with the party's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera saying the government is not worried about the health of the economy but is bothered about Gandhi speaking about it and the world listening to it.

In his remarks at the university, Gandhi said India's economic model "stopped giving results almost a decade ago" and criticised the government's initiatives such as Make in India and Start-up India, claiming they had failed to revive the country's "broken" economic backbone.

"The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality of it. One can brush it aside, the media can brush it aside. But, India has got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system," he said.

Gandhi, who arrived in New York on Tuesday morning, was addressing students and faculty members at the university. Arguing that small and medium businesses and agriculture form the backbone of India's economy and are crucial for job creation, he said the country's manufacturing sector needed to be rebuilt.

"The spine of the economy is small and medium business, which is the job creation engine, and agriculture. That is fundamental in India and required," he said, adding that the "spine of the economy has been broken".

"You cannot give enough people jobs through services. It cannot be done. You can give 1%, 2%, 3%, 5%. You cannot give everybody a future with services. And we've just basically decided that we don't need manufacturing," Gandhi said.

He questioned the lack of private investment and alleged that only a handful of large business groups, including those led by Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, were expanding, while smaller businesses were struggling.

"Why is there no private investment in India? Why are the only people who are growing in India, businesses that are growing in India called Adani and Ambani? Why is Tata literally being taken over by Mr Adani?" Gandhi said and alleged that the economic architecture painstakingly built by the Congress party had been weakened and called for rebuilding it, saying India could not successfully develop without a strong manufacturing base.