Rahul to visit his constituency Rae Bareli on Tuesday

RAEBARELI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit his parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli on Tuesday, an office-bearer of the party said.

Congress' district unit chief Pankaj Tiwari said Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will reach Bhuemau guest house here at 10 am and meet party workers.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi won from Rae Bareli seat by a margin of more than 3.90 lakh votes.

After winning the election, he had held a meeting with the workers along with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.