Rahul slams Delhi University over its 'stay away from Jantar Mantar warning' to students

"Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes," Gandhi said, tagging the Delhi University social media post advising students to "stay away from Jantar Mantar".

"How dare you threaten students for exercising their democratic rights? Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes," Gandhi said in his post.

His remarks came in response to a University of Delhi post on Thursday night saying, "Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action."