Rahul should focus on LS polls, not Yatra: MP CM

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, saying that he is wasting his time on roads with his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and instead should focus and prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The Chief Minister said the grand-old party has a long experience in governance but it seems that their current leadership under Rahul Gandhi is focusing on others than their own party.

Chief Minister Yadav said that even the Congress leaders have expressed their disappointment over the timing of ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi visited Ujjain’s Mahakal temple and offered prayers. Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath also joined Rahul in Ujjain.

“Ujjain is the land of Lord Mahakal and every citizen has the right to offer his or her prayer. But, at the same time, Rahul Gandhi should also tell the people why his party refused to participate in Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram in Ayodhya,” the Chief Minister said.

Addressing a public rally during his march, Rahul Gandhi continued his attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of not doing anything to tackle the rising unemployment problem in the country.

“PM Modi desires that our youth should spend all their time watching reels on cell phones and chant Jai Shri Ram, even as they starve to death,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Madhya Pradesh on March 2 and after covering around 700 km in Gwalior-Chambal and Malwa-Nimar regions, it will enter Rajasthan on March 6.