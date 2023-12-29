Rahul reiterates caste survey promise if INDIA wins in ’24

NAGPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the OBCs, Dalits and tribals do not have enough representation in many sectors of the country and reiterated that a caste census will be conducted if the Opposition INDIA bloc comes to power.

He was speaking at the Congress’s 139th foundation day rally, Hain Taiyyar Hum (we are ready) in the city, which also houses the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and sounded the bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“OBCs, Dalits and tribals do not have representation in commensurate with their population in various sectors, Gandhi claimed.

“Earlier prime minister Narendra Modi would describe himself as an OBC. But after my demand (of caste census), he says there is only one caste, the poor. If there is only one caste, why do you say you are an OBC,” the Congress leader asked.

“We do not want two Indias. Only the INDIA alliance can provide employment to the youth,” Gandhi said.

He reiterated that after coming to power at the Centre, INDIA bloc’s government will conduct a caste survey. “How many youth have been given employment in the last ten years by the Modi government? Unemployment is at an all-time high now,” the Congress leader said.