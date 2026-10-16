Rahul questions govt over Rubio's proposed meeting with Indian officials in Mumbai

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi may want to explain the matter.

The Congress leader's remarks came a day after US envoy Sergio Gor said Rubio will meet Indian government officials in Mumbai and "we expect that minister Dr S Jaishankar will be there".

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Mr Rubio has summoned his employee to Mumbai. Modi ji, your officials in the External Affairs Ministry are confused about what's going on. You might want to explain. Unless, of course, you want me to".