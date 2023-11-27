Rahul promises 2 lakh government jobs in one year if Cong comes to power in Telangana

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government in Telangana led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and guaranteed to give 2 lakh government jobs in 1 year if the Congress comes to power. Recently, Rahul Gandhi interacted with youth at Ashok Nagar in Telangana's Hyderabad on Saturday.

Taking to X on Monday, Rahul Gandhi said "Telangana's youth are suffering immensely under 'Dorala' KCR sarkar, my recent visit to Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad made that crystal clear. Our 'Job Calendar' is the first step in easing their pain. We will ensure: 2 lakh Govt Jobs in 1 year, Revamp of TPSC on UPSC lines and 'Yuva Vikasam-- Rs5 lakh assistance."

✅ 'Yuva Vikasam'-- Rs5 lakh assistance.

Further posing it as another guarantee, Rahul Gandhi said "The future of our youth is secure in the hands of Congress' Prajala Sarkar - this is my Guarantee!"

Earlier on Saturday, Congress MP took to X after interacting with youths in Hyderabad and said "Today in Ashoknagar, Hyderabad, I met the youth who are preparing for various competitive exams. I was moved by the fact that they had hoped that they would get success if Telangana came, but even 10 years after the state's arrival, their aspirations have not been fulfilled."

"Telangana youth did not get justice during KCR's ten-year rule. Due to a lack of notifications, court cases and paper leaks, 30 lakh unemployed youths have suffered badly.

In Telangana, which they fought for, they are in an unfathomable plight," added the Congress MP," he added. Earlier in September this year, the Telangana high court ordered the cancellation of preliminary examinations for recruitment for Group-1 services in the state government held by the Telangana State Public Services Commission (TSPSC) on June 11, following several petitions filed by students who alleged a violation of the guidelines in the conduct of exams.

This was the second time that the same exam had been cancelled. Earlier in March, the TSPSC had cancelled the exam, which was held in October last year, following an alleged paper leak scam.

Meanwhile, a young Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) aspirant allegedly died by suicide in the Ashok Nagar area, which is deemed a student hub, due to the "postponement" of the TSPSC exam notification, which created pandemonium in the state with several opposition leaders throwing brickbats at the ruling KCR government over the cancellation of exams.

The woman, identified as Pravalika and aged around 25 years, allegedly committed suicide in her room in a hostel in Ashok Nagar. Meanwhile, the state is going to the polls on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest among the ruling TRS, BJP and Congress.

