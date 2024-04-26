Rahul, Priyanka's 'proposed' visit to Ayodhya evokes sharp reactions from saints

AYODHYA: Saints in Ayodhya have reacted strongly amidst reports that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are planning to visit the holy city to offer prayers at the Ram temple.

Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi temple said that Rahul Gandhi first need to go to the birthplace of Lord Shri Krishna. "Rahul Gandhi should go to Mathura instead, visit Shri Krishna's birthplace and take a pledge that just as a grand temple has been built in Ayodhya, a temple dedicated to Shri Krishna will be built by removing the Shahi Idgah," he said.

Mahant Das said that Rahul Gandhi "spurned" the invite to the consecration ceremony, and Congress leaders speak derogatory language for Sanatan Dharma. "You (Congress) called Ram Lalla imaginary, kept Ram in a tent for so many years. Congress leaders say that if Modi becomes strong, Sanatan will become strong. They call Sanatan typhoid, malaria and dengue... they talk about eradicating Ramcharitmanas, call it a book of hatred," he added.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the successor of Ram Mandir Trust's President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, said that Rahul Gandhi has "nothing to do with India".

"Rahul Gandhi was born in a foreign country and his ancestors have cheated and looted the country... This is the same Rahul Gandhi who goes around abusing Veer Savarkar who has done so much for the country. Whatever Rahul Gandhi has done, God will not forgive him," he said.

Mahant Sanjay Das, successor of Mahant Gyan Das, National President of Sankat Mochan Seva, said that Lord Ram Lalla is the centre of everyone's faith, everyone can come here and take blessings.

"Rahul should have come at the time when the consecration took place. Lord Ram Lalla is the centre of faith, he is the source of inspiration. Whoever bows down at his feet will be blessed by the God," he added.