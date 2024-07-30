Rahul, Priyanka to visit landslide-hit Wayanad on Wednesday

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit landslide-hit Wayanad on Wednesday morning, party sources said.



Landslides hit the hilly Wayanad district on Tuesday, leaving 57 people dead. The landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, which occurred early on Tuesday, have left a trail of destruction in its wake, with several houses destroyed, water bodies swollen and trees uprooted.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi condoled the loss of lives in the landslides and urged United Democratic Front (UDF) workers to provide all help to those affected.

Rahul Gandhi, who represented Wayanad in the 17th Lok Sabha, said he has spoken to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Wayanad district collector, who have assured him that rescue operations are underway.

The former Congress chief expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon," he said in a post on X.

"I have spoken to the Kerala chief minister and the Wayanad district collector who assured me that rescue operations are underway. I have requested them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader said, "I will speak to the Union ministers and request them to provide all assistance possible to Wayanad."

He urged all UDF workers to assist the administration in the rescue and relief operations.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said she was deeply saddened to see the devastation caused by the massive landslide near Meppadi in Wayanad.

"My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with all those who have lost loved ones. I hope and pray that everyone is brought to safety as soon as possible," she said.

"I urge the government to take immediate action to expedite relief and rescue operations and request UDF workers to step forward to do all they can to be of support and comfort to all those affected by this tragedy," Priyanka Gandhi said on X.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha later, Rahul Gandhi demanded the Centre extend all possible support for the rescue and rehabilitation of those affected.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, he also sought enhanced compensation to the next of kin of those killed in the landslides and restoration of vital transport and communication lines.

Rahul Gandhi won Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli and Kerala's Wayanad seat this time but decided to represent Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha. Priyanka Gandhi is slated to contest the bypolls in Wayanad whenever they take place.