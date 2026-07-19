Rahul, Kharge write to PM; seek probe into 'theft' of donations at Ayodhya Ram temple

The opposition leaders in both houses of Parliament said the prime minister's silence on the issue was unacceptable, and urged him to ensure accountability and restitution.

"Our joint letter to PM Modi demanding an independent and comprehensive investigation into the financial affairs of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Lakhs of devotees who donated their hard-earned money with faith, devotion and trust are feeling betrayed by the theft," Kharge said in a post on X on Sunday, while sharing the letter dated July 18.